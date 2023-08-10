Almond Update: Almond Conference Registration Opening Soon

Almond Conference registration will be opening next week. The event returns to the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento, December 5-7. Senior Specialist of Industry Relations for the Almond Board of California (ABC), Rebecca Bailey said they are in “full force of planning mode.” Registration for this year’s conference will open on Tuesday, August 15. “Registration is at almonds.com/conference and you just click the registration tab and that will take you directly to the page to register. Once again, the conference is free for all attendees,” Bailey noted.

The structure of the conference will be largely similar to last year. There will be some breakout sessions that will begin on the morning of December 5. Bailey said the trade show will be opening at 1:00 p.m. that day and will remain open until the opening reception and State of the Industry presentation. Registering early will ensure individuals can stay up to date as the conference agenda continues to be developed and plan accordingly.

“You can kind of see what the structure of each day looks like and kind of get a general feel for what’s going on each day,” Bailey explained. “So, you can start planning your time there. When you look at this agenda, you’ll notice there is no specific content on what the sessions will look like, what speakers will look like. We’re working on that right now and we hope to have the official information on the website by the end of October.”

After Almond Conference registration opens, the next important date will be the opening of hotel blocks. Many of the same hotels will be partnering with ABC again this year. Hotels will be available beginning on September 12 at 12:00 p.m. “The hotels do book up rather quickly, especially the two that are closest to the Convention Center. So, make sure you get on at that time,” Bailey noted.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West