Almond Update: Almond Conference Hotels Available Today

Almond Conference hotels are officially available beginning at noon Pacific Time on September 12. Senior Specialist of Industry Relations for the Almond Board of California (ABC), Rebbeca Bailey said those planning to attend the conference are encouraged to secure rooms early. A full list of specific hotel information is available ahead of time at Almonds.com/conference. “Once the hotels are live at noon, there will be links to each of those and how you can access those for our conference rate,” Bailey explained.

The 2024 Almond Conference, themed “Rooted Together,” will be taking place December 10-12 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento. Rates for hotels that ABC is partnering with will be available through Monday, November 9. Several familiar hotels will again be offering discounted rooms for conference attendees. ABC has also partnered with some new hotels this year to offer more options to attendees.

“We’re going to be blocking and working with some of our historical hotel partners like the Sheraton and the Hyatt,” said Bailey. “Also, this year we’re again booking with the Embassy Suites, which is a little closer to the riverfront area, but still downtown, and the Holiday Inn Arena. Then we have a couple other hotels that are a little further away, but a little closer to the airport area.”

Official Almond Conference hotels will include the Fairfield Inn & Suites Sacramento Airport and the Wyndham Garden Sacramento Airport. Additional hotels near the convention center include The Exchange Sacramento, Residence Inn Sacramento Downtown at Capitol Park, and The Fort Sutter Hotel Sacramento. However, these hotels do not have group rates associated with the conference.

Bailey explained that they do not partner with any third-party agencies to help with hotel booking. As a reminder, solicitation from booking agencies is unauthorized and not affiliated with ABC or The Almond Conference. “If you get any kind of email like that, it is not from us. It is a scam email. So just make sure you always reach out directly to the hotels to book your accommodations,” Bailey noted.

Listen to Bailey’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West