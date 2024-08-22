Almond Update: Almond Conference 2024 Registration Open

The Almond Conference 2024 registration period has officially opened. Senior Specialist of Industry Communications for the Almond Board of California, Taylor Hillman suggests registering early to stay current on important conference announcements.

“You get the communications that come out when you register. It’ll have all the updates about what’s coming,” Hillman explained. “Also, the week before the conference, it’ll have a ‘know before you go’ article that will tell you all the things you need to know in terms of parking if you’re not staying or just coming for the day. So, it’s a lot of information and the best place to go is Almonds.com/Conference.”

The Almond Conference 2024 is scheduled for December 10-12 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento. The agenda is still being finalized, but attendees can expect more educational opportunities this year, including breakout sessions on Tuesday morning, followed by the State of the Industry address, trade show, and opening reception in the afternoon. Wednesday will feature the main conference, grower breakfast session, and research poster sessions.

“Growers and attendees can go talk to researchers,” said Hillman. “Researchers will be there in front of their posters and can explain things to growers. It’s a great opportunity to go ask questions about some of the ongoing research that the Almond Board is funding there at the conference.”

Thursday will also consist of multiple breakout sessions along with dedicated time for the trade show. Throughout the conference, once again, there will be a silent auction with proceeds going to the California FFA Foundation. ABC’s Almond Leadership Program participants spearhead the auction. Funds that are raised are used for supporting high school students looking to pursue careers in agriculture.

“This is a great event that we’re able to do every year at the conference,” Hillman explained. “We are accepting donations at this point. So, if anybody would love to donate an item to the silent auction, that would be fantastic.”

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West