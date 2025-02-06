Almond Update: Almond Board Secures Additional Funding to Boost Global Market Development

The Almond Board of California (ABC) has secured an additional $6 million in federal funding from the second round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP). This funding follows an initial $7 million awarded in mid-2023, bringing the total to $13 million in support of promotional and market expansion activities for California almonds.

Expanding Market Opportunities

According to Julie Adams, ABC’s Vice President of Global Technical and Regulatory Affairs, the new funding will help build on the groundwork laid by the first round of RAPP funding. The Almond Board has already directed part of the first tranche toward expanding its India program and conducting market assessments in new regions identified as potential growth areas. The second round will allow the Board to carry out activities based on these assessments, further strengthening export opportunities.

Additionally, ABC plans to use the new funding to implement innovative strategies in ingredient and product development, aiming to increase demand for California almonds in both traditional and emerging markets.

Long-Term Impact and Grower Synergies

One key advantage of this funding, Adams noted, is its long-term availability. Unlike annual funding, these resources can be used over a three-to-five-year period, allowing ABC to establish sustainable marketing and research initiatives rather than short-term promotional pushes.

Crucially, the USDA’s support helps maximize the impact of grower-funded assessment dollars. Almond growers contribute to ABC’s budget through mandatory assessments, which fund critical industry programs, including research, food safety, and statistical reporting. By securing external funding like RAPP, ABC is able to stretch grower contributions further, ensuring that core priorities remain funded while also expanding global market development efforts.

“This creates real synergies with our assessment dollars,” Adams emphasized, explaining that USDA funding allows for greater efficiency and a broader reach in promotional activities.

Proven Success in Market Development

The Almond Board’s success in securing these funds is attributed to its strong track record of managing USDA grants effectively. The Board has demonstrated measurable results in market expansion and has established a reputation for responsible fund management, key factors in USDA’s allocation decisions.

In addition to effective fund utilization, ABC’s ongoing engagement with USDA staff both in the U.S. and overseas strengthens its position in competitive funding programs. This long-term relationship helps build confidence in ABC’s ability to execute strategic initiatives that benefit both growers and the industry as a whole.

Looking Ahead

With the second round of RAPP funding now secured, ABC plans to accelerate its market expansion efforts, explore regional growth opportunities, and develop new product innovations to drive demand. Growers stand to benefit from these initiatives as the Almond Board continues working to ensure a strong and sustainable global market for California almonds.

