Almond Update: Almond Board Provides 17 Scholarships to FFA Students

The Almond Board of California (ABC) recently awarded a series of scholarships to students during the 94th State FFA Leadership Conference. Specialist of Industry Relations, Rebecca Bailey explained that ABC was honored to be able to provide scholarships for 17 FFA students during the conference this year. “Altogether, we gave out $33,500 in scholarships all going to graduating seniors who plan to pursue a degree or certificate in agriculture,” said Bailey.

ABC’s Almond Leadership Program (ALP) has developed a variety of fundraising efforts over the years to support FFA students and their pursuit of an agriculture education. The program has raised more than $150,000 in scholarship funds since 2016. Bailey said that one of the metal sponsors of the 2021 Almond Conference, Qcify was also instrumental in helping support the fundraising efforts. Qcify offered to match the funds that were raised at the silent auction at the Almond Conference up to $25,000. “[Qcify] was extremely generous and that allowed for more scholarship opportunities for the students that we got to meet with,” Bailey explained.

Each year, participants in the ALP determine what type of fundraising approach they would like to take. One such fundraising project is an annual golf tournament that is coming up on May 26. Bailey said the efforts to support FFA students are all part of the mission of investing in the future of the agriculture industry.

“It really is such an honor to be able to support the California FFA organization. Obviously, a main goal of FFA really revolves around leadership within the ag industry,” Bailey noted. “So many of our almond industry members have ties to FFA in some way, shape, or form. Either they went through the program, or they had a brother or sister go through it, or one of their children goes through the program. So, it really is such a natural pairing to partner with FFA and to be able to help support these students.”

Listen to Bailey’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West