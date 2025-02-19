Almond Update: Almond Board Kicks Off 2025-2026 Election Cycle

The Almond Board of California (ABC) has officially begun the election process for the 2025-2026 Board of Directors. The candidate declaration window opened on February 7, allowing interested individuals to declare their intent to run for one of the available board positions.

This year, several seats are up for election, including both grower and handler positions. Specifically, the independent grower number one seat, currently held by Paul Ewing, and the independent grower number two seat, held by Brandon Ribiero, are open. The independent handler number one seat is also available, though it was vacated last year and has one remaining year in its term. Additionally, the independent handler number three seat, presently occupied by Darren Rigg, is up for reelection. The board’s co-op handler number one seat is selected internally by Blue Diamond and is not part of this public election process.

The election process follows a structured timeline. Candidates must submit their letters of intent and required grower petitions by April 1. Following this, ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on April 21, with a submission deadline of May 22. Election results will be announced on June 2, and newly elected members will assume their roles on August 1.

Taylor Hillman, Senior Specialist of Industry Communications at ABC, emphasized the importance of participation, stating, “This is the time where we call for any candidates that want to run for any of the positions. They have roughly two months to put in their information and their intent to run.” He also noted the detailed process involved in declaring candidacy, saying, “You do have to go through a little bit of a quote-unquote background check to see if you are in fact a grower or are in fact a handler.”

To aid potential candidates, ABC has expanded its elections webpage (almonds.com/elections). The site includes details about key deadlines, board responsibilities, and a list of individuals who have declared their candidacy. A frequently asked questions section provides further guidance on the election process and expectations for board members.

For those who are not ready to serve on the Board of Directors but still wish to contribute, ABC offers alternative avenues for involvement. Various committees, subcommittees, and working groups provide opportunities to engage with the industry. More than 150 almond industry members participate in committees such as the Biomass Work Group, Environmental Stewardship Work Group, and Global Market Development Committee. Committee membership applications open in June, with new appointments announced in August.

Interested individuals can learn more about board elections, committees, and meeting schedules by visiting almonds.com/events and almonds.com/committees. These platforms allow industry members to observe committee discussions, participate virtually, and explore ways to become more involved in shaping California’s almond industry.

Listen to the full interview with Taylor Hillman below.

Almond Update: Almond Board Kicks Off 2025-2026 Election Cycle