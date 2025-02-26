Almond Update: Almond Board of California Hosts Regional Pest Identification Workshops

Coleoptera beetle eating an almond on the ground.

DepositPhotos image

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is once again bringing back its regional field workshops, offering hands-on education for growers who want to refine their pest management strategies. The workshops, set to take place across four locations in California, will focus on Pest Identification (Pest ID) and windrow sampling, a crucial process for assessing pest damage at the end of the growing season.

According to Taylor Hillman, Senior Specialist of Industry Communications at ABC, these workshops are designed to be more accessible for growers who may not have been able to attend larger industry events like the Almond Conference or previous summits. “These are smaller, regional workshops, either in the field or in a classroom, providing growers with hands-on education and insights into grower-funded research,” Hillman explained.

This year’s workshops will emphasize windrow sampling, which helps growers assess the effectiveness of their Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs. By cracking open almonds that have fallen to the ground after harvest, growers can identify pest damage and determine what adjustments need to be made for the following season. “It’s a good time to assess your management systems and get a quick picture of how well they worked,” Hillman said.

The workshops will take place in four locations throughout the state:

March 11: Orland, Glenn Success Conference Center

Orland, Glenn Success Conference Center March 12: Modesto, Modesto Junior College East Campus Ag Building

Modesto, Modesto Junior College East Campus Ag Building March 18: Fresno, Fresno County Farm Bureau

Fresno, Fresno County Farm Bureau March 19: Bakersfield, UC Cooperative Extension Kern County Farm and Home Advisors Office

At each workshop, Lauren Fann, ABC’s pest management specialist, will provide an overview of windrow sampling and discuss the importance of reporting beetle infestations to local agricultural commissioners. In addition to Fann, regional pest control advisors (PCAs) and University of California farm advisors or extension specialists will be on hand to discuss pest identification, proper sampling techniques, and damage rate calculations.

“These PCAs and specialists are from the region, so the information they share will be tailored to the specific pests and challenges growers face in those areas,” Hillman noted.

The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., allowing attendees to participate without disrupting their day-to-day operations. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Growers and industry professionals can sign up at almonds.com/events.

“This is a great opportunity for growers to gain valuable insight into their pest management strategies and ensure they are making informed decisions for the future,” Hillman concluded.

Almond Update: Almond Board of California Hosts Regional Pest Identification Workshops