Blue Diamond Growers Government and Public Affairs Manager Mallorie Hayes, talks about where they are focusing their efforts when it comes to advocating for the almond industry. She says more than ever before, they are able to tell that story well, because of the incredible work the industry has done up until this point.

Almond Update: Almond Advocacy Messaging

“What comes to mind often for me, is the work we’ve done in the stewardship and sustainability area. We have incredible data to be able to show water efficiency, the work we’re doing with carbon capture, and really, I think, bridge that gap for the general public or legislators or our local communities to say, hey, the almond industry is really part of the solution in building for the future and helping the state reach their climate goals, helping local communities thrive. And so really, I think telling that story, and I think we’re getting better as an industry of telling that story because of the incredible data we have and the work that we’ve invested a lot of time and energy and resources into understanding water efficiency, understanding our environmental impact, and that work is continuing to occur. And then that’s just on the sustainability and stewardship side.”

In addition, she explains that there’s a lot to be said about the nutrition side too. Almonds are a wonderful nutritious product that can be utilized to supplement protein, according to Hayes.