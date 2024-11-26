Almond Update: Almond Acreage in California Declines for Third Straight Year

The almond industry in California is grappling with a continued drop in acreage, marking the third consecutive year of decline.

The study analyzing the decline in California almond acreage comes from Land IQ, in collaboration with the Almond Board of California (ABC). Land IQ specializes in advanced agricultural analysis, utilizing remote sensing, satellite imagery, artificial intelligence, and ground verification to assess land use and crop conditions. The findings in this report are based on data collected as of August 2024. It reported a reduction of 40,000 acres in 2023, bringing the total to 1.52 million acres. Almond Board of California CEO Clarice Turner attributed this trend to several economic pressures facing growers.

“High interest rates, lower almond prices, and inflation impacting energy and supplies have made it difficult to farm,” Turner explained. These challenges have pushed many farmers to reevaluate their operations, leading to the removal of 67,000 acres this year, compared to 83,000 in 2022 and 60,000 in 2021.

The decrease is part of an adjustment Turner described as an “ebb and flow” in the industry. Almonds, like other commodities, require a balance between supply and demand. While the challenges persist, California almonds maintain their reputation for high quality and reliable supply.

Despite the reduction in acreage, Turner emphasized the industry’s resilience and innovation, noting its efforts to meet global demand and improve practices. California remains the world’s leader in almond production, celebrated for its sustainable practices and commitment to excellence.

Sabrina Halvorson

