Almond Update: Almond Achievement Award Nomination an Easy Process

Nominations for the 2020 Almond Achievement Award are officially being excepted and it’s a relatively short window to get your submission in. All candidates are due by November 5 and the Almond Board of California has made a simple online form to do so. ABC’s Senior Director of Global Communications Daren Williams said all nominations are welcome, and now is the time to submit someone you know for their long-term service, contributions, or innovations to the almond industry.
Listen to Williams’ full interview.
ABC is looking for someone who has contributed and/or been involved in three areas: their community, almond industry, and the Almond Board of California.
Past Almond Achievement Award Recipients:
- 2019 – Rob Kiss – Bayer
- 2018 – John Thoming – Blue Diamond Growers
- 2017 – Tony Campos – Campos Brothers
- 2016 – Dave Phippen – Travaille and Phippen
- 2015 – Jim Jasper – Stewart and Jasper
- 2014 – Dave Baker – Blue Diamond Growers
- 2013 – Martin Pohl – Hughson Nut
- 2012 – Joe Macllvaine – Paramount
- 2011 – Ned Ryan – RPAC
Nominate someone now for the 2020 Almond Achievement Award. This year’s winner will be announced at the 2020 Almond Conference State of the Industry address.