Nominations for the 2020 Almond Achievement Award are officially being excepted and it’s a relatively short window to get your submission in. All candidates are due by November 5 and the Almond Board of California has made a simple online form to do so. ABC’s Senior Director of Global Communications Daren Williams said all nominations are welcome, and now is the time to submit someone you know for their long-term service, contributions, or innovations to the almond industry.

Listen to Williams’ full interview.

Almond Update: Almond Achievement Award Nomination an Easy Process

ABC is looking for someone who has contributed and/or been involved in three areas: their community, almond industry, and the Almond Board of California.

Past Almond Achievement Award Recipients:

2019 – Rob Kiss – Bayer

2018 – John Thoming – Blue Diamond Growers

2017 – Tony Campos – Campos Brothers

2016 – Dave Phippen – Travaille and Phippen

2015 – Jim Jasper – Stewart and Jasper

2014 – Dave Baker – Blue Diamond Growers

2013 – Martin Pohl – Hughson Nut

2012 – Joe Macllvaine – Paramount

2011 – Ned Ryan – RPAC

Nominate someone now for the 2020 Almond Achievement Award. This year’s winner will be announced at the 2020 Almond Conference State of the Industry address.

