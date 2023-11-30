Almond Update: Actionable Information for Growers at The Almond Conference

The Almond Conference 2023 is coming up next week, December 5-7 in Sacramento. Three days of informational sessions will cover a variety of topics of critical importance to industry members. Associate Director of Agricultural Research at the Almond Board of California, Sebastian Saa will be moderating several panels focused on actionable information for growers.

“I’m quite excited with the content that we have prepared for Conference. I have had the opportunity to talk with a lot of our researchers and the different speakers,” Saa explained. “I think they have a lot of practical advice on how to reduce input costs and increase efficiency, rooted in the years of research that we have funded over decades.”

One of the sessions that Saa will be moderating focuses on optimizing a variety of orchard practices. The panel will go over research and experiences on pruning, fertigation, and orchard configuration. “So a lot of new knowledge that at the end of the day, again, is going to help you to reduce input cost and increase efficiency,” Saa noted.

Another panel features a variety of researchers and industry experts talking about precision irrigation. Panelists will be providing information on irrigation research as well as examples of how to carry out successful automation projects. Saa is also moderating a panel on adapting management practices amidst current industry challenges. “We’re going to be exploring the pros and cons of things that have worked and may not have worked very well this year,” Saa explained.

Another session focused on actionable information for growers is the “Replanting an Almond Orchard in Today’s Financially Challenging World” session. The panel will provide insight on fundamental planting techniques and address a variety of questions. “Do I fumigate with today’s financially challenging world? Do I actually use cultural practices that may help me because maybe Telone is too expensive? Do I use different rootstocks that may help?” said Saa.

A full agenda and registration information is available at Almonds.com/conference.

