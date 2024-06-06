Almond Update: ABC Taking Applications for Committees and Workgroups

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is inviting applications for its committees and workgroups. Over 150 members of the almond industry currently volunteer to help guide ABC’s mission. Taylor Hillman, ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, emphasized the importance of these roles in keeping California almonds a vital crop and expanding their global demand.

“We’re always on the lookout for new volunteers. We accept applications during about a one-month process. Then the seats, the committee seats are seated in August. So, this is the recruitment time now, and it is open for anyone who’s interested,” Hillman explained. “The deadline to do this is the middle of July. We don’t have a specific date, but you’re going to want to do it sooner rather than later. There is a specific number of seats for each committee, so first come, first served.”

There are 11 different committees and workgroups to choose from, covering areas such as finance, global communications, trade, regulatory issues, almond quality, food safety, and marketing. Hillman highlighted specific groups like the Almond Quality and Food Safety Committee, which focuses on post-harvest handling, and the Biomass Workgroup, which looks at added-value uses for almond by-products. Other groups include the Environmental Stewardship Workgroup, Finance and Audit Committee, and the Global Market Development Committee, among others. “There’s a variety of topics that will intrigue industry members, in their area, pertaining to their job or what they’re interested in,” Hillman noted.

Participating in one of the committees or workgroups provides valuable insights into ABC operations and helps guide the organization’s efforts in various areas. Industry members can visit Almonds.com/Committees to learn more. “When you go to this page you are going to see a short introduction and mission statement for all 11 of the committees and workgroups. Under the mission statement will be a statement of interest form and this will take you to a form to fill out,” said Hillman.

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West