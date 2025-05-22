Taylor Hillman with The Almond Board of California (ABC) says that they have been making significant strides in boosting U.S. almond exports to Turkey. Since 2020, U.S. almond imports into Turkey have nearly doubled, rising from 77 million pounds to over 151 million pounds in 2025. At the same time, Turkish almond exports have increased substantially, jumping from 30 million pounds to 73 million pounds over the same period. Infrastructure improvements are also underway, as Turkey’s main port is expected to expand from 2.6 million TEU to 3.6 million TEU by April 2026, further facilitating trade.

Beyond Turkey, the U.S.-Morocco trade agreement, which took effect in 2019, has played a crucial role in strengthening almond trade between the two nations. As a result, U.S. almond exports to Morocco have surged dramatically, climbing from 13 million pounds in 2019 to an impressive 84 million pounds by 2024. This expansion reflects a growing demand for almonds in the region, supported by ABC’s ongoing efforts to educate Moroccan businesses and consumers. The board has been conducting specialized workshops in Morocco, aimed at increasing awareness of almond benefits and culinary applications, further driving demand.

Through strategic trade agreements, infrastructure improvements, and educational initiatives, ABC has successfully positioned U.S. almonds as a key product in global markets. The organization’s efforts have not only increased trade volumes but also strengthened relationships with international partners. As trade continues to evolve, ABC remains focused on fostering growth, ensuring that U.S. almonds remain a staple in Turkey, Morocco, and beyond.

For more information, go to almonds.com

Almond Update: ABC Making Significant Strides in Boosting Almond Exports