Almond Update: 2024 Almond Leadership Program Taking Applications

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is currently accepting applications for the 2024 Almond Leadership Program. Individuals associated with the almond industry have until December 8 to submit an application. ABC Specialist of Industry Relations, Rebecca Bailey said it is a tremendous opportunity to network and refine leadership skills. A central component of the program is the mentorship aspect.

“Each participant is paired with a mentor and the mentors are typically a little further along in their career within the almond industry or have served on a committee or the board or have been a former Almond Leadership Program participant,” Bailey explained. “It’s really a cool relationship and bond that you get to see forming between the participant and the mentor throughout the year.”

Class members will have several assignments aimed at building communication skills and a better understanding of the industry. Another component of the program is community service in helping raise money for the California FFA Foundation. One aspect of the program that Bailey explained can often be overlooked is the job shadowing element. “This is meant to just encourage that networking and getting to know someone else, as well as getting to know a more comprehensive overview of the industry and how those different roles work together,” said Bailey.

Eligibility requirements for the program include being a California resident and employment for at least one year in an almond-related position. Bailey said the program is typically made up of predominantly growers and processors, but it is open to a wide array of industry members. “We see lots of members who work on the crop input side. We’ve had beekeepers. We’ve had people who work in ag finance. So, it’s really open to the general industry. You just have to be tied to almonds in some way,” Bailey noted.

Those interested in applying for the 2024 Almond Leadership Program will need to complete an official application and submit it by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West