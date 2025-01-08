The 2024 Almond Conference, held in December in downtown Sacramento, brought in more than 3,600 attendees to the three-day event at the Convention Center. Among them, nearly 900 were growers and handlers, the primary audience of the conference. The event showcased more than 20 sessions, ranging from breakout discussions to general assemblies, all focused on the almond industry’s critical topics.

Rebecca Bailey, Senior Specialist in Industry Relations, described the event as a “fantastic show,” noting the bustling trade show floor featuring over 230 exhibitors. “It was a good time for everyone to come together and get those really important updates of what’s going on within the industry,” Bailey said.

Accessibility to the conference content remained a priority. Although the event was entirely in-person, recordings of the sessions are available online at almonds.com/conference. “We know that this content is so important and vital,” Bailey emphasized. “There are a lot of growers and industry members who weren’t able to be in person, so we want to make sure that content is able to live on.”

This year marked a change in the schedule, as the traditional gala dinner was omitted—a decision reflecting declining attendance in recent years. “I think it was a really good move on behalf of the Almond Conference and the future of the event,” Bailey explained. The streamlined schedule allowed attendees more flexibility to network and participate in external industry functions.

Looking ahead, the 2025 Almond Conference will introduce another adjustment: a Wednesday-to-Friday format, scheduled for December 10-12. Historically, the conference followed a Tuesday-to-Thursday schedule. “We’re really trying to communicate that very clearly,” Bailey said, stressing the importance of informing attendees about this shift.

Almond Update: 2024 Almond Conference Wraps Up with Plans for 2025