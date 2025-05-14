Image by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”

With the big talk throughout the winter, how almonds are going to be down in volume because of the pollination and the bee shortage, the almonds rebound from a large almond crop forecast. Apparently, the sky is not falling because there’s plenty of bees, and they did their job with a very mild winter and a beautiful spring, almonds are looking outstanding right now.

This year’s almond crop is expected to be a little bigger than last year. The US Department of Agriculture is estimating the crop’s harvest for 2025 will come in at 2.8 billion pounds, 3% above last year’s 2.73 billion pounds. Forecasted yield is 2,010 pounds per acre, up 30 pounds from 2024’s harvest. Last year’s crop estimate is what the industry expected after a solid water winter and generally good weather during the bloom.

Almond Production Update for 2025