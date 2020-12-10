Almond Matters: Still Time for Fall Herbicide Applications

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent, growers still have ample opportunity to make their fall herbicide applications. California has experienced very little rainfall for the current water year. Despite the overall dry conditions, growers will still need to implement their weed management program.

“With the moisture that we have had some weeds have started to emerge,” said Pat Clay, Manager of Field Development for the West for Valent USA. “The plan right now should be to think about coming in with a good, quality burndown herbicide mixed with a residual herbicide material. So, looking at glyphosate, or glufosinate or products like that that are non-selective burndowns and then mixing that in with a residual herbicide.”

Taking a mixed approach with fall herbicide applications can provide the most value for the labor required. There are already reports of weeds like sowthistle and prickly lettuce coming up in orchards. Addressing problematic weeds now can prevent a bigger issue from growing over winter, which will need to be tackled come springtime.

“Probably one of the biggest problems for California orchards, almonds in particular, are hairy fleabane and marestail. They’re similar weeds but a little bit different. Both of them are equally tough,” Clay noted. “The burndown is going to help you get rid of what’s there and then the Chateau is highly effective on those as well as winter emerging annual broadleaf weeds.”

Making fall herbicide applications now will help mitigate future weed problems later in the season. Preemptively addressing weeds may be even more important in a year that may be drier than average. “If we continue to have a dry winter, every bit of moisture that we do get is going to be highly critical. So, maintaining those berms, weed-free is an essential part of at least keeping some moisture in the profile throughout the winter months,” Clay explained.

Listen to the report below.