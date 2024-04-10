Almond Matters: Rotating Fungicides in Disease Management Programs

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent U.S.A., disease management programs are being deployed in orchards. Field Market Development Specialist with Valent U.S.A., Todd Burkdoll emphasizes the need for rotating fungicides in a well-managed program. After last year’s issues with scab, rust, Alternaria, and hull rot, preventative efforts will be particularly important. Another set of storm systems brought additional rain to many areas of California, creating ideal conditions for disease proliferation.

“The environment is there. So, you’ve got to stifle that pathogen by putting out something that’s going to impede its penetration and growth into the tree,” Burkdoll explained. “If it’s already there you want to stifle it from propagating itself from growing more. So, it’s a good time to put on a fungicide.”

In managing diseases, Burkdoll explains the significance of understanding fungicide properties and their modes of action. Some fungicides offer systemic protection, while others act primarily on contact. Farmers are encouraged to tailor their fungicide programs accordingly, combining systemic and contact treatments for optimal results. “Alternation is the name of the game from a resistance standpoint and also just from an IPM standpoint,” said Burkdoll.

Rotating fungicides with different modes of action is one of the critical components of preventing resistance issues. Burkdoll said that knowing the tools available, how they work, and then applying them appropriately will give growers the most success in managing disease issues.

“If you rotate triazole, after triazole, after triazole, you run the risk of creating that resistance issue. You’ve got to be thinking not just about today, but tomorrow, next year, and the next five years. It’s getting really difficult to get a new AI registered,” Burkdoll noted. “The bottom line is: rotation of chemistries is really key to keeping them viable as tools in your toolbox.”

Listen to the report below.