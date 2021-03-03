Almond Matters: ReTain Offers Double Duty for Diversified Growers

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent, Manager of Field Development for the West for Valent USA, Pat Clay talks about a material that has added value for diversified growers. Retain provides almond growers an opportunity to maximize the success of the bloom period, which was especially important this year. The material also provides similar benefits when applied to walnuts.

“I’d characterize this year’s bloom as relatively fast progression. A little bit slower than last year, but certainly a lot faster than the year prior. Nonpareils started off progressing through to full bloom relatively quickly,” said Clay. “When it’s moving fast like it did this year, having an application of ReTain out slows that process down and increases the likelihood of that flower getting pollinated.”

Almond growers have finished up with their applications for this year, but those that also grow walnuts will likely have a quick turnaround with ReTain. The product essentially works the same way in walnuts as it does in almonds, although it addresses two different issues. Work with the material in California initially began in walnut production. ReTain addresses pistillate flower abortion (PFA) in walnuts. With walnut bloom on the horizon, growers will begin making decisions as to the PFA risk they may be facing. Clay noted that the use pattern for ReTain has been around for a number of years and many growers have had positive experiences with the material.

“Our general recommendation is that you’re going to want to make your first application of ReTain on walnuts somewhere between five and 30 percent bloom on those female flowers. In a lot of cases there’s a big benefit from splitting the application,” said Clay. “I’ve seen folks get creative. The first application by ground with an air blast sprayer, the second application hit it from the top via an aerial application.”

Listen to the report below.