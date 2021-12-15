Almond Matters: Recent Rains Help to Activate Residual Herbicides

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent, the recent storm systems have provided an opportunity to get the most efficacy out of residual herbicides. Most areas of California experienced a significant amount of much-needed rainfall this week. Field Development Manager for Valent USA, Pat Clay explained that the wet weather will help activate the weed control materials that have been applied.

“Depending on the herbicide you choose, that could be weeks to months of weed control. So, pay close attention to those herbicide labels and learn what to expect out of weed control from them,” said Clay. “If you haven’t gotten out your residual herbicides, as these rains stop, we strongly recommend you continue to consider getting a residual herbicide out to basically protect the crop from those yield-robbing weeds.”

The rains that have come in will also make weed management all the more important. For those that have not had an opportunity to make preemergent applications, the break in the weather could serve as a window to get applications done. “In some areas that are getting more rainfall it may be later in December, early into January, before they can get some of those residuals out but that is okay too,” Clay noted.

In orchards that already have weeds coming up, growers may need a burndown type of material to accompany a residual herbicide application. This year may require some flexibility when it comes to material selection, as the availability of some materials has proved challenging. “There’s a lot of shortages of some of the key burndown products so folks are having to mix and match. Where you might have gone with glyphosate or glufosinate, you may have to be looking at other things to mix in the tank to provide burndown,” Clay explained.

Listen to the report below.