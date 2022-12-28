Almond Matters: Prepping for Next Season with Winter Programs

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent, as the calendar year comes to a close, growers are working to finish up their winter programs. A lot of herbicide programs have already been completed, but storm systems have created some delays in some areas. Field Market Development Specialist with Valent USA, Todd Burkdoll said there is still an opportunity to make applications, but time is of the essence.

“If people haven’t done that already, some guys will wait and try to get the maximum time out of a preemergent going with a burndown and preemergent in the middle of winter/early January to clean up things that didn’t get done earlier,” said Burkdoll. “Also, there’s dormant applications for the trees for navel orangeworm control and other pests as well.”

Growers have been having to work around the much-needed rain storms that have come through California over the past few months. Timing has been a bit problematic in allowing dormant applications to take place between active rain and wet orchards. “Getting a dormant application on is really key especially for overwintering navel orangeworm larvae, but also for scale. Scale can come back around and bite you,” Burkdoll explained.

With more rain in many areas this week, it could create further timing issues for growers. The amount of rain that California has gotten beginning back in October likely requires a tank mix of burndown materials as well as a preemergent. Some growers are also continuing to address mummy nuts as part of their winter programs.

“Then probably the biggest thing is just orchard maintenance, sanitation, cleaning things up, getting things cleared up, and getting dead wood pulled out,” Burkdoll noted. “Most people have got their winter stuff taken care of, but if you haven’t then it needs to be done prior to, I’d say the end of January.”

