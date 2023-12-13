Almond Matters: Maximizing Orchard Health During Dormancy

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent U.S.A., efforts during the dormant season can help optimize orchard health for the coming season. Dormant applications and effective weed management are essential components of setting trees up for success next year. Field Market Development Specialist with Valent U.S.A., Todd Burkdoll said a lot of growers have taken a more lax approach in recent years because of a lack of rain. However, last year was “a game changer” due to all the storm systems that came through the state. Burkdoll recommends getting dormant applications out in the orchard to avoid some of the issues that arose last season.

“You can always do a pre leaf drop dormant application. Put some zinc on the trees, you know, get a little foliar nutrition into the trees. So, when they do wake up in the spring, they’re ready to go. Some guys use urea and zinc together; copper fungicide as well for disease control,” Burkdoll noted. “So, it’s kind of a cocktail of products that you’re putting on and I’m definitely a proponent of it.”

Proactive measures are a vital part of supporting orchard health. Issues with the weather last year interrupted timelines for preventative actions. That resulted in significant weed and pest pressures. Burkdoll said a good dormant program targets a whole spectrum of pests, not just navel orangeworm, which was particularly problematic this year.

“You can effectively kill mites, overwintering mites, the navel orangeworm itself, leafrollers, leaffolders, the peach twig borer, and several Lepidopteran pests,” said Burkdoll. “A broad spectrum application there really knocks the population down.”

Transitioning to weed management, Burkdoll stressed the significance of pre-emergent herbicides, especially when anticipating rain. With rain in the forecast for many parts of the state in the coming week, that will bring an opportunity to incorporate weed management materials into the soil. Burkdoll suggests a comprehensive approach that will also address disease issues as well, after significant issues with scale and rust last season. “So, putting the lights out on those with a contact fungicide is really, really key,” Burkdoll noted.

Listen to the report below.