Almond Matters: Managing Weeds with Preemergent Program

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent, implementing a strong preemergent program now will help growers to better manage weed issues later in the season. Field Market Development Specialist with Valent USA, Todd Burkdoll said the recent storm system provided an early opportunity to get preemergent herbicides out in the orchard.

“With the weather here in the fall, the first week of November, and moisture now in the ground, there’s going to be the winter annual flush of weeds that come up,” said Burkdoll. “Give us a couple weeks and you’re going to see green on the hills and that’s a good indication of winter annuals popping their heads up. With the moisture, you get germination.”

Many preemergent applications went out prior to the recent storm system that came through California. Burkdoll said that at least a quarter-inch of rainfall is necessary to activate herbicide materials and drive them into the soil to be absorbed. But applications can still be made in anticipation of another storm system bringing rain with it.

“I’d say right now is the time to put Chateau down,” Burkdoll noted. “It’s really good on broadleaf and it stays around and it’s safe. It doesn’t move deep. It doesn’t leach. It doesn’t volatilize. You can put it on now when the ground is wet or moist and it will hang around. There’s no incorporation timeframe requirement. So as the ground is moist now there’s less chance of it physically moving with wind or whatever and drifting away from the site of application.”

For growers who were not able to get their preemergent program started before the recent rainfall, there is still an opportunity to get ahead of weed pressures. Burkdoll said that the rain will likely cause some early weed emergence in orchards. “So, you’re going to have to think about a burndown material as well with your preemergent program,” Burkdoll explained.

