Almond Matters: Getting Ready for the Growing Season

Field Market Development Specialist with Valent U.S.A., Todd Burkdoll emphasized the importance of orchard preparations and weed management. "If guys didn't get an herbicide on in the fall – November and December – right now is a really good time," said Burkdoll.

Weather events have provided appropriate conditions for making herbicide applications. It has also created an environment for weeds to germinate. “If you haven’t put down something then you’re going to have winter annuals that are coming up. They’ll phase out and summer annuals will phase in,” Burkdoll noted. He said that a Chateau and Matrix mix can be an effective strategy to stay on top of weed issues. Additionally, Burkdoll suggested incorporating copper sprays as a preventative measure against fungal diseases, especially for orchards with a history disease issues.

Despite drier weather conditions compared to the previous year, Burkdoll highlighted the potential benefits of the way storms are moving through California for making applications. Most of the storm systems that have come through have provided ample rain, but orchards are still dry enough to get in and make applications. Growers can take advantage of spraying when the trees are already moist to help with getting effective coverage.

Rainstorms last year created a significant amount of difficulty for making timely applications. As forecasters are still expecting wet weather on the way, growers would be best served making applications when they can, to have a higher likelihood for a successful growing season. “Get in now because if it does get wet, then you get behind the eight ball and try to catch up,” Burkdoll explained. Growers are advised to take advantage of favorable conditions for applications to ensure optimal orchard health and mitigate challenges that may arise during the growing season.

