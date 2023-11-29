Almond Matters: Early Planning Crucial with Another Wet Winter Forecasted

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent U.S.A., the potential for another wet winter emphasizes the importance of early planning. Last year’s unusual weather, marked by excessive rainfall, posed difficulties for weed control that resulted in the emergence of larger and tougher weeds. Field Market Development Specialist with Valent USA, Todd Burkdoll said an appropriate preemergent program is crucial.

“Otherwise, you’ve got to put a burn down with it, which you know, there’s always going to be some that come through earlier than later. Weeds don’t always emerge at one time. If they did it, it’d be a lot easier, but they don’t,” said Burkdoll. “So, you typically have to put some type of burn down with them.”

Reflecting on the challenges faced last year, Burkdoll highlights the impact of weather on application timing. With moisture hindering field access, some farmers struggled to apply treatments on time. Burkdoll suggests that delaying a single pre-emergent application can be advantageous, as it extends its effectiveness into spring.

“In one case, I had trials out there that were 190 days out and were still clean,” Burkdoll explained. “They were put on at the end of December and like a day or two later, they got significant rainfall. Upwards of a half an inch. So that incorporation really locked them in there. You’ve got to get them into the soil where they are going to work on the upper layer of soil, basically creating a chemical blanket.”

Early planning can help growers be better suited to navigate challenges like the ones that arose last season. Growers are encouraged to line up their program in terms of what materials might be necessary for the season and have it ready to implement. Preparation can also help provide flexibility when unforeseen weather events occur. “It’s good to have your materials lined out – what you’re going to do – and get them in the barn. So, you’re not scrambling. If you wait to the last minute and then there’s product shortages or a distributor might not have product,” Burkdoll noted.

Listen to the report below.