Almond Matters: Disease Mitigation with Rainy Bloom Period

In today’s Almond Matters, brought to you by Valent U.S.A., disease mitigation will be an important component for almond bloom this year. Field Market Development Specialist with Valent U.S.A., Todd Burkdoll said the rainstorms that came through California brought significant levels of precipitation in different areas of the state. Rainstorms are forecasted to continue in the coming days, just as almond bloom is getting underway.

“Monilinia, blossom blight, is going to pop its head up, especially with the weather the way it is,” Burkdoll explained. “I think it would be advantageous for people to put on an ounce of prevention to reduce the amount of cure that you’re going to have to put on if you put it on after the rain. It’s always better to get on preventatively, especially with fungicides and disease, and get it before it gets out of hand.”

Open blooms will create an opportunity for infection with rain expected to start up again over the coming weekend. Burkdoll said that “the name of the game is going to be fungicides for the next ten days or so.” Along with disease mitigation, growers will also have pollination top of mind. Rainy and cold conditions are undesirable for the bloom, which could ultimately take a toll on eventual fruit set. Burkdoll said that a mix of ReTain and a fungicide might be a good option for growers looking to ward off disease and get the most opportunity as possible out of the bloom period.

“I would say because of the weather, you’d want a tank mix ReTain with a fungicide. The disease portion is probably a bigger animal at this point,” said Burkdoll. “If it stays wet and cold, it’s not conducive to good pollination or fruit set. So having ReTain on there gives you a buffer; basically, a buffer against that so the flowers remain viable longer.”

Listen to the report below.