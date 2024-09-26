Almond Listening Tour: An Opportunity for Growers to Engage with the Industry

Almond orchard in the Central California agricultural area

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is preparing for its annual ABC Listening Tour. Following the success of last year’s tour, this year’s event is expanding and offers growers and industry members an opportunity to connect directly with board members and key staff.

Purpose of the Listening Tour

In 2022, the Almond Board launched its first Listening Tour, which coincided with Clarice Turner’s first year as CEO. The tour was designed to introduce Turner to the almond industry and facilitate direct engagement with growers and stakeholders. The format featured small gatherings where participants could ask questions, share concerns, and exchange ideas directly with Clarice Turner and board members.

According to Taylor Hillman, Senior Specialist of Industry Communications at the Almond Board of California, the 2022 tour received positive feedback. “We received amazing feedback,” Hillman said. “It was an introduction for Clarice, but it became much more than that. Board members attended, and attendees were able to have one-on-one conversations, ask questions, and even vent about industry concerns.”

The smaller format of the event encouraged deeper discussions and provided growers with an opportunity to express their thoughts. Due to this feedback, the Almond Board is continuing the tour for 2023 with some enhancements.

What’s New for 2023

This year, the tour will include nine stops across California’s almond-growing regions. The expanded schedule reflects an effort to reach more participants. “We’re expanding the tour to nine stops this year, hitting all the almond-producing regions,” Hillman said. “We’ve adjusted the locations to try to reach more people.”

The tour begins on October 8 in Bakersfield and concludes on October 30 in Arbuckle, with stops in locations such as Coalinga, Fresno, and Orland. The venues were chosen to ensure that growers from different regions have access to the tour. Hillman noted that the selected locations aim to be within an hour’s drive for most attendees.

Key Stops Include:

Bakersfield at the Kern County Farm Bureau (October 8)

Coalinga at Harris Ranch (October 9)

Fresno at the Fresno County Farm Bureau (October 10)

Patterson at Almond Wood (October 22)

Merced at UC Cooperative Extension (October 22)

Riverbank at Antigua Event Center (October 23)

Orland at Success One Conference Center (October 29)

Yuba City at UC Cooperative Extension, Sutter-Yuba County (October 30)

Arbuckle at Arbuckle Golf Course (October 30)

A full list of dates and locations is available at almonds.com/events, where participants can also register.

Focus on Dialogue

One of the main benefits of the Listening Tour is its informal setting, which allows for direct conversations with Almond Board members and staff. Unlike larger conferences, the Listening Tour does not feature formal presentations. “There’s no presentation. The Listening Tour literally is just that—listening. You voice your concerns, ask questions, and share ideas,” Hillman explained.

The format encourages open dialogue, providing growers with the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions with Almond Board members. “It’s a unique experience to hear from board members, not just as representatives of the Almond Board but as individuals with their own perspectives,” Hillman said.

Participants have the opportunity to hear directly from board members about the issues and ideas affecting the industry, as well as share their own thoughts.

Event Logistics

The Listening Tour is designed to accommodate the busy schedules of almond growers. Each session lasts approximately an hour and a half, and there are no formal meals or lengthy presentations. “We know our growers are busy,” Hillman noted. “We don’t want to take up their entire day. These events are short, intimate, and designed to fit into their schedules.” The sessions are scheduled for either 10 a.m. or 3 p.m., times chosen to minimize disruption to attendees’ workdays.

Almond Conference in December

For those unable to attend the Listening Tour, the Almond Board’s annual Almond Conference is scheduled for December 10-12 in Sacramento. While the conference will be a larger event with formal presentations and sessions, it offers another opportunity for growers to engage with industry leaders.

“The Almond Conference is a bigger venue with a larger audience,” Hillman said. “It won’t be as intimate as the Listening Tour, but it’s another opportunity for growers to connect with the board and staff.” Those who cannot attend the Listening Tour are encouraged to participate in the Almond Conference to stay updated on industry trends and developments.

Registration Information

Registration for the Listening Tour is not mandatory, but is recommended to assist with event planning. “You can register at almonds.com/events, but you can also just show up,” Hillman explained. The website provides detailed information about each stop, including addresses, start times, and registration options.

With over 75 industry members already signed up, the Almond Board is preparing for a good turnout. “We just want to make sure we have enough chairs and water,” Hillman said, noting the informal nature of the event.

Those interested in attending can find more information and register at almonds.com/events.

