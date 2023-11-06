Almond Industry Gatherings Prove to Be Insightful

In a recent series of industry gatherings, the Almond Board of California’s (ABC) Board of Directors, alongside President and CEO Clarice Turner, embarked on an enlightening eight-stop listening tour throughout the state. The primary goal was to connect with almond industry members, offering them a platform to voice questions, express concerns, and share innovative ideas in a relaxed and informal setting.

The tour kicked off in Shafter and concluded in Orland. The gatherings allowed the Board and Turner to gain insights into the collective thoughts of growers and handlers. This open forum aimed to empower individuals, providing them an opportunity to engage directly, seek clarity, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue within the almond industry.

Alexi Rodriguez, Chair of ABC’s Board of Directors, acknowledged the industry’s promising long-term outlook but highlighted the current challenges in short-term economics. The listening sessions, Rodriguez emphasized, served as a valuable platform for sharing information, experiences, and ideas. While recognizing that not every challenge has an immediate solution, Rodriguez noted that “the Board and the organization are working hard to tackle the areas where we can make a positive difference for the future of the industry.”

The industry gatherings, intentionally kept small and casual, provided an avenue for deep-dive discussions. For Turner, who assumed the role of ABC President and CEO in September, these gatherings were instrumental in familiarizing herself with the industry and its diverse stakeholders. Turner expressed her enjoyment in meeting a multitude of engaging, caring, and knowledgeable individuals. She said that it was an inspiring week.

“I heard many stories and learned so much about the history of this great industry, people’s hopes and concerns, and about their commitment to their land, roots, communities and to almonds,” Turner explained. “Despite the current difficult macro environment, we had very constructive conversations about the future of the industry.”

The subjects covered during these sessions ranged from broad policy discussions to technical questions. Looking forward, the insights garnered from these conversations will play a pivotal role in shaping discussions at The Almond Conference 2023 in Sacramento, December 5-7.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West