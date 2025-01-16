Almond Update: Almond Growers Encouraged to Support Pollinator Health

At the recent Almond Conference, Josette Lewis, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for the Almond Board of California, highlighted innovative practices to support pollinator populations and benefit almond orchards.

Growers were urged to adopt blooming cover crops, a practice that enhances honeybee health while providing agronomic advantages. “There’s a lot of great benefits to growing your trees from a cover crop in addition to helping honeybees,” Lewis explained. Cover crops improve soil compaction and water infiltration, making them a win-win for both growers and pollinators.

The session also addressed the importance of aiding native pollinators, including species like the monarch butterfly, which was recently listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Lewis emphasized the opportunity for almond growers to demonstrate their role in promoting healthy ecosystems.

Several financial incentives are available to support these efforts. Programs such as Seeds for Bees and Monarch Joint Venture offer free or discounted planting materials. Federal and state grants, as well as initiatives from organizations like the Almond Alliance, provide up to $4 million in funding to offset costs.

Lewis encouraged growers to take advantage of these resources, noting the dual benefits to their operations and the environment.

Almond Growers Encouraged to Support Pollinator Health