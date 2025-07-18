California Almond Production Projected at 3 Billion Pounds

California’s almond industry is on track for a significant upswing in 2025, with production now forecast at 3 billion meat pounds. This marks a 7% increase over May’s earlier subjective estimate and a 10% rise from the 2024 crop, which totaled 2.73 billion meat pounds. The updated outlook is based on 1.39 million bearing acres statewide.

Almond Crop Forecast for a Strong Rebound

Nonpareil Variety Leads the Surge

The Nonpareil variety, a staple of California’s almond industry, is forecast to deliver 1.20 billion meat pounds—up 9% from last year’s 1.11 billion pounds. This popular variety makes up about 40% of the state’s total projected almond production for 2025.

Weather Conditions Shaped the Season

Bloom began in early February and peaked mid-month but faced disruptions due to rain, wind, and hail. These conditions limited bee pollination and affected blossom development. However, the weather turned favorable in early March, with warmer temperatures helping the crop progress smoothly through the remainder of bloom.

Spring brought mild temperatures and well-timed rains, which supported healthy nut growth. These favorable conditions extended into early summer, helping to reduce heat stress in orchards and contributing to the improved yield expectations.

Outlook Positive for 2025 Harvest

With improved weather conditions and a strong forecast, California almond growers are looking ahead to a promising 2025 harvest. The increased production reflects both industry resilience and better growing conditions after recent years of volatility.