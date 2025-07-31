Moroccan Delegation Engages with California Almond Industry

In late June, the Almond Board of California (ABC) hosted a high-level agricultural delegation from Morocco as part of a visit sponsored by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA). Following meetings in Sacramento, the group participated in a roundtable discussion, handler facility visit, and a tour of the Port of Oakland.

Almond Board Reports Global Trade Progress

The delegation included a senior official from Morocco’s National Office of Food Safety, along with agricultural importers and industry leaders. During the roundtable at ABC headquarters, almond shippers raised key concerns about export documentation. These discussions opened the door to potential long-term trade solutions, which are now being actively explored.

Further insights from the visit will be shared soon. For inquiries, contact Julie Adams at the Almond Board of California.

Pakistan Cuts Almond Tariffs by 50%

As part of its 2025–2026 budget, the Government of Pakistan reclassified almonds from a luxury item to an essential good, effectively halving tariffs and fees to improve market access.

Key changes include:

Regulatory duty cut from 20% to 10%

Customs duty on kernels reduced from 20% to 10%

In-shell customs duty lowered from 16% to 10%

Elimination of additional customs duties (6% on kernels, 4% on in-shell)

These changes stem from years of work by ABC, in collaboration with USDA/FAS offices in Islamabad, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, and local nut industry partners. The joint effort aimed to demonstrate the benefits of reduced import fees and encourage almond consumption in Pakistan.

For more details, contact Keith Schneller at the Almond Board of California.

EU Reduces Almond Inspections Under PEC Program

After an increase in almond import rejections in 2023, the European Union had tightened inspections under the Pre-Export Check (PEC) Program. However, following technical discussions during the June Standing Committee meeting in Brussels, the EU agreed to revert inspections back to below 1%, in line with regulatory expectations.

This outcome was made possible by ABC’s close collaboration with USDA/FAS Brussels and scientific contributions based on sampling research by Dr. Thomas Whitaker, retired from USDA/ARS.

For more information, reach out to Julie Adams or Abhi Kulkarni at the Almond Board of California.

China Opens Facility Registration Renewal Period

China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) has launched a renewal window for almond facility registrations set to expire January 1, 2026. Companies listed in the FDA Export List Module must submit a simple one-page statement via the GACC portal that includes:

Company name

GACC approval number

Authorized signature

Company seal or stamp

Important reminders:

Renewals are only accepted within six months of the expiration date

of the expiration date Late submissions are not accepted

The FDA will send up to three reminder emails before the ELM expiration

For assistance, contact Keith Schneller at the Almond Board of California.

Stay Tuned to Almond Byte

These global updates highlight ABC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen market access, reduce trade barriers, and support California almond exports. From Morocco to Pakistan, Europe, and China, ABC continues its commitment to growing international demand.

