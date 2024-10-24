Almond Board Prepares for December Conference

The Almond Conference, a key event for almond growers, is scheduled for December 10-12 this year. Among the topics featured are insights into new pest management strategies. Lauren Fann, Pest Management Specialist at the Almond Board of California is organizing two such sessions.

Fann shared some of her plans for the upcoming conference. “One of them is called new pests and the prevention against future invasions,” she explained, detailing a session that will address invasive pests like carpophilus beetles and red leaf blotch. Experts from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) will join the discussion to explore methods for preventing the spread of these pests into California.

Fann emphasized the importance of providing growers with up-to-date information, noting that other almond-growing regions, such as Australia, have already dealt with these pests. This global collaboration enables researchers to conduct back-to-back research across hemispheres, compressing two years of studies into one.

In addition to education, Fann stressed the value of the conference as a networking platform for growers, Pest Control Advisors (PCAs), and Almond Board staff. For first-time attendees, she advised taking advantage of the structured schedule and not hesitating to ask questions.

The Almond Board website provides the full agenda and registration details.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.