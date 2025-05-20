Almond Board of California Releases April Position Report

The Almond Board of California has released its April Position Report, providing updated insights into the almond market’s supply and demand. Before the report’s release, an expanded survey estimated average shipments at 106,594 metric tons, with projections ranging between 102,058 and 111,130 metric tons. The report confirmed that U.S. almond sellers shipped 109,316 metric tons in April, closely aligning with figures from April 2024.

Total almond shipments have matched pre-report survey estimates in five out of nine months this year, reinforcing the accuracy of industry projections. The leading international destinations for almonds in April included India, Spain, the UAE, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

New almond sales reached 87,367 metric tons, reflecting a nearly 12% year-over-year decrease and an 11.5% month-over-month decline. However, despite these reductions, new sales remain historically strong for April, demonstrating sustained interest in almonds across key markets.

On the supply side, 3,719 metric tons of new receipts were recorded, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,228,845 metric tons. Industry experts anticipate a few additional receipts, further solidifying supply figures for the year.

The almond industry continues to monitor shifting demand patterns and market conditions, with growers and sellers adjusting their strategies accordingly. As weather and trade dynamics evolve, stakeholders remain focused on maintaining consistent production and ensuring steady global exports.

With steady broccoli supply and almond market trends indicating resilience despite sales fluctuations, California’s agricultural sector remains a focal point for both domestic consumption and international trade.

