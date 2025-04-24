The Almond Board of California (ABC) has partnered with Smoothie King to promote almonds as a recovery aid for exercise, running a campaign until May. The goal is to leverage Smoothie King’s influence to increase almond sales, encourage customers to add almonds to their smoothies, and gather insights from the campaign. This is the Almond Board’s first limited-time offer with a major food service chain.

Almond Board of California Partners with Smoothie King to Promote Almonds