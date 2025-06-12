The Almond Board of California is set to host its inaugural Production Research Summit on June 18 at the DoubleTree in Modesto, a milestone event designed to deliver deep, science-based insights directly to growers and industry professionals. Unlike previous events where research was summarized at the Almond Conference, this summit carves out a dedicated space to explore the full spectrum of almond production science.

Almond Board Launches First-Ever Production Research Summit

Sebastian Saa, Associate Director of Agricultural Research for the Almond Board, says this event is a game-changer. “It’s a chance to go beyond the headlines and really dive into the data, trials, and innovations that are shaping our future,” he explained.

Global Expertise, Local Impact

More than 25 experts from institutions like the University of California and USDA will present their latest findings. According to Saa, these aren’t just academic updates—they’re practical insights that growers, PCAs, and CCAs can use immediately to make more informed decisions. The agenda includes topics such as:

Water use efficiency using extended water potential sensors and evapotranspiration modeling

using extended water potential sensors and evapotranspiration modeling Nutrient use optimization with insights on low-concentration, high-frequency fertilization

with insights on low-concentration, high-frequency fertilization Pest and disease management , including updates on the Carpophilus beetle and red leaf blush

, including updates on the Carpophilus beetle and red leaf blush Orchard configuration and rootstock selection

Organic farming insights distilled from nearly two decades of research

Decades of Research, Tangible Results

Saa highlighted several impactful examples of how Almond Board-funded research has already reshaped the industry. “Cover crops have improved soil health and water infiltration,” he noted. “Whole orchard recycling has enhanced yields and soil carbon sequestration. And rootstock trials have boosted grower returns by as much as 20,000 pounds per acre when compared to older standards.”

Interactive Format Encourages Grower Feedback

Each of the four summit blocks will conclude with moderated Q&A sessions where growers can engage directly with researchers. “Growers are not only our funders, they’re also the users of our research. Their feedback helps us refine priorities and improve outcomes,” Saa emphasized.

Resources and Future Innovations

Beyond the summit, the Almond Board is rolling out new tools to help growers translate research into action. This includes a variety trifold guide, a soil health resource, biological screening outputs, and a fact sheet on a promising new variety that outperforms Nonpareil in several key categories.

Work is also underway to convert advanced yield prediction models into user-friendly tools for growers, bringing high-tech forecasting to the field level.

Free Registration, Valuable Credits

The summit is free to attend and offers seven Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) hours and two DPR hours. Saa encourages all interested parties to register at almonds.com/summits. “This is your chance to hear directly from the scientists shaping the future of global almond production,” he said.

View the agenda and register below.