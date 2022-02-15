Almond Alliance Seeking Industry Input Through Regional Listening Sessions

The Almond Alliance of California is looking to industry members for guidance on advocacy priorities. A series of listening sessions are being held to hear from the almond industry about policy and regulatory concerns. Almond Alliance President and CEO, Aubrey Bettencourt explained that feedback is critical in their mission to fight for the needs of the almond industry.

“We are across the state listening and meeting with members and potential members, and other members of the community and industry, to really talk about what’s top of the scroll for them,” said Bettencourt. “What are the solutions that are working? What aren’t? What are the things that we should be advocating for that actually do work? We want to make sure that we’re not advocating for something that actually doesn’t bring home the bacon in some way.”

A listening session is being held on Tuesday, February 15 at the Almond Alliance Office in Modesto beginning at 2 p.m. The next session will be hosted at Hodel’s Country Dining in Bakersfield beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24. Beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday February 24, a listening session will be held at the Elbow Room in Fresno. Bettencourt noted that it’s important for the organization to hear from members and be responsive to concerns as they engage in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

“We’re a membership-based organization and we reverse engineer solutions. They’ve got to work for us on the ground or else we’re not advocating for them,” Bettencourt noted. “We are the leading voice for advocacy. It’s our job to navigate the politics and policy of this world to be an advocate for our guys and gals on the ground. So, it starts with our listening sessions.”

The Almond Alliance of California will also be hosting its 40th annual convention in Huntington Beach in May.