Almond Acreage Declines for First Time in Decades

The Almond Board of California (ABC) reports that the state’s bearing almond acreage has declined for the first time in nearly 30 years. Land IQ delivered the 2024 Standing Acreage Initial Estimate report to ABC recently, detailing a slight decrease of about 600 bearing acres. Initial estimates are for a total of 1,373,740 bearing acres for the upcoming 2024 harvest. While a minimal decline, it marks the first time since 1995 that bearing almond acreage was not on an upward trend.

Additionally, the report forecasts that nearly 71,000 acres of almond orchards will be removed by the end of the current crop year. Kern, Fresno, and Stanislaus counties are estimated to experience the largest amount of removed acreage. Land IQ’s report provides an initial estimate and will be followed by a final acreage report in November.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West