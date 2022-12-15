Alltech ONE Conference Embarks on a World Tour in 2023

Some changes to the popular Alltech ONE Conference. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Alltech is transforming its annual Alltech ONE Conference in 2023 into a series of international events. The events will invite collaboration on the greatest challenges facing the agri-food industry.

Instead of welcoming the world to Alltech’s home in Lexington, Kentucky, as it has for the past 38 years, the Alltech ONE World Tour will bring the ideas and inspiration of the ONE Conference to communities throughout the world. Stops are planned in Brazil, Canada, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, the Middle East, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, the United States and Vietnam. Additional stops are expected to be announced in 2023.

Alltech President and CEO Dr. Mark Lyons says, “As our customers and partners continue to face many challenges and uncertainties, we determined that 2023 would be dedicated to meeting them in their market.”

Alltech will welcome the international conference back to Kentucky in 2024, and the company will release more details about the 2023 tour in the coming weeks.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.