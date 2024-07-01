Allocation Increased for CVP Ag Contractors South-of-Delta

The Bureau of Reclamation announced an increase in water supply allocation for south-of-Delta agricultural contractors in the Central Valley Project (CVP) from 40 percent to 50 percent. North-of-Delta contractors’ allocation remains at 100 percent. Other CVP allocations will remain the same as what was announced on March 22.

“With the current and forecasted conditions that factor into Central Valley Project allocations, in particular, a greater than expected rate of exports during the month of June,” California-Great Basin Regional Director Karl Stock said in a media release. “We are pleased to be able to provide an additional increase to south-of-Delta agricultural contractors.”

The Westlands Water District welcomed the increase but criticized earlier low allocations, arguing they were unjustified despite favorable water conditions and the end of the drought. Allison Febbo, Westlands’ General Manager, emphasized the need for improved water management transparency and collaboration among regulatory agencies. “We need a more collaborative and transparent approach to regulatory decisions that affect our water supply, and we urge the five agencies responsible for making these decisions to rely more effectively on sound data and information,” Febbo stated in a press release.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West