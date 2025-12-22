Alexandra Duarte

Alexandra Duarte, Modesto almond farmer and candidate for California State Senate District 4, joined Ag Meter to discuss her rapidly growing campaign, the challenges facing rural California, and why agriculture must have a stronger voice in Sacramento. In a wide-ranging conversation, Duarte outlined her priorities on water, infrastructure, cost of living, and the future of farming in one of the state’s most diverse districts.

Alexandra Duarte Talks Water, Agriculture, and Rural California in State Senate District 4 Race

Campaign Momentum Across a Vast Rural District

Duarte says her campaign has quickly shifted into full harvest mode. She described the experience as nonstop—long days, little sleep, lots of coffee, and constant movement across the district. A strong grassroots effort has fueled that momentum, with volunteers walking communities, attending local events, and engaging directly with voters.

Her campaign has also embraced highly visible agricultural symbolism, including riding a horse in local parades. Duarte said the response, especially from children, has been overwhelmingly positive and helps keep agriculture front and center in public view.

What Is California State Senate District 4?

Duarte describes State Senate District 4 as one of the most beautiful and geographically diverse districts in the state. It stretches from Truckee in the north to Inyo County in the south and includes all of Stanislaus County, along with parts of Merced and Madera counties. The district encompasses Mammoth Lakes, Yosemite, the High Desert, and vast agricultural regions.

That diversity brings complex challenges, particularly in managing natural resources, water, and infrastructure across urban, rural, and mountain communities.

Cost of Living and the State’s Impact on Rural Communities

While campaigning, Duarte says one issue comes up repeatedly, regardless of profession or location: the rising cost of living driven by state policy. Conversations with sheriffs, educators, healthcare workers, and farmers all point to the same concerns—high water costs, expensive energy, and regulations that strain rural communities.

She noted that rural law enforcement agencies, in particular, struggle to retain personnel due to these costs. Duarte argues that Sacramento policies have left rural areas under-resourced and overburdened.

Water Policy, SGMA, and a “Sacramento Problem”

Water remains one of Duarte’s top priorities. She expressed serious concerns about the state’s implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), warning it could pit cities, farms, and counties against one another.

Duarte pushed back against the idea that California has a true water shortage. Instead, she pointed to policy decisions made in Sacramento, arguing that mismanagement is creating economic and public health consequences, including job losses, reduced greenspace, and negative impacts on children’s health.

She emphasized that California has the soil, climate, watershed, and workforce to remain an agricultural powerhouse if policies align with reality on the ground.

Working with Federal, State, and Local Partners

Duarte stressed that effective water and infrastructure solutions require cooperation across all levels of government. She cited endorsements from multiple members of Congress, including Congressman McClintock, Obernolte, Fong, Conway, and Osi, as well as her husband, former Congressman John Duarte.

She highlighted the importance of coordination between agencies like the Bureau of Reclamation and the Army Corps of Engineers, along with state and local governments. Her experience working alongside federal policymakers has given her familiarity with agricultural and natural resource policy that she believes is critical for success in Sacramento.

Legislative Priorities: Water, Infrastructure, and Energy

If elected, Duarte says her immediate focus will be on water, natural resources, infrastructure, and rural investment. While California is the world’s fourth-largest economy, she argues that too much funding is directed toward coastal projects that provide little benefit to inland communities.

Her goal is to bring infrastructure dollars back to rural areas—connecting small towns to larger cities, improving surface water access, and ensuring rural communities benefit from lower energy costs as technology and AI development expand elsewhere in the state.

Pride in Agriculture and the Next Generation

Duarte repeatedly emphasized the importance of restoring pride in California agriculture. While she does not expect everyone to understand farming practices, she believes respect for agriculture is essential.

She pointed to California’s unmatched ability to grow a wide variety of crops and said that agriculture should be celebrated, not sidelined. Duarte supports bringing lawmakers out to farms so they can see firsthand how food is grown—from rice fields to vineyards.

Youth involvement is a key motivation for her campaign. Duarte said her own children are preparing to take over the family farm, and she sees strong interest from young adults through programs like FFA, 4-H, and agricultural community events. She believes the next generation is ready to lead—if given the opportunity.

Serving Without Losing Touch with Home

When asked about living arrangements if elected, Duarte said she does not plan to permanently relocate to Sacramento. Staying connected to the farm and her community is vital to her sense of balance and perspective.

She acknowledged that serving as a state senator is a full-time job and said she will be in Sacramento whenever needed. Long meetings, constant communication, and travel are all part of the responsibility she is prepared to take on.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As the campaign continues toward 2026, Duarte says the plan is simple: keep working until the job is done. She intends to remain highly visible throughout the district, continue listening to constituents, and prove through the campaign itself how she will serve once elected.

For Duarte, campaigning is not separate from governing—it is where accountability, work ethic, and commitment to representation are demonstrated.