AI and Automation Drive Florida’s AgTech Revolution

Innovation and Collaboration Take Center Stage at FIRA 2025

Nathan Boyd (left) with Nick Papagni “the Ag Meter” at FIRA

At the FIRA 2025 Agricultural Robotics Expo in Woodland, California, Dr. Nathan Boyd from the University of Florida joined ag tech leaders from around the world to discuss the future of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in farming. Representing Florida’s vibrant agricultural research community, Boyd emphasized that his team’s mission at FIRA was twofold: to explore the latest technological innovations and to evaluate the possibility of bringing a similar event to the Sunshine State.

“We’re interested in talking with FIRA about maybe holding a similar event in Florida,” Boyd said. “We also want to tell ag tech companies about the opportunities that exist in Florida.”

Tackling Florida’s Top Challenge: Labor

Boyd made it clear that labor remains the number one issue for Florida agriculture. With nearly all crops planted, maintained, and harvested by hand, the state faces mounting pressure to find sustainable solutions to labor shortages.

“Everything in Florida, almost every single crop, is planted, maintained, and harvested by hand,” he noted. “We just don’t have the labor we’re used to, and automation is one option to solve that problem.”

As growers seek to maintain efficiency amid workforce challenges, automation and robotics are increasingly seen as the most viable path forward.

Florida’s Diverse Ag Landscape

Comparing Florida’s production to California’s, Boyd highlighted the similarities and distinctions between the two powerhouse agricultural states.

Both states grow specialty crops such as strawberries and tomatoes, but Florida’s growing season differs significantly. Florida farmers primarily grow during the winter months, focusing on fresh-market production rather than processing.

“We don’t grow processing tomatoes in Florida,” Boyd explained. “Everything is for fresh market, and our products are primarily distributed along the East Coast.”

Unique environmental conditions also shape Florida’s agriculture. With 50 inches of annual rainfall, sandy soils, and high humidity, the state’s production systems differ markedly from California’s Mediterranean climate.

Building Florida’s AI and AgTech Ecosystem

The University of Florida is taking bold steps to make the state a hub for agricultural technology and innovation. Boyd shared exciting news about the Gulf Coast Research and Education Center, which recently received $30 million from the state to create a Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture—plus an additional $5 million in federal funding for equipment.

“We’re making a huge push in ag tech,” Boyd said. “The center will focus on efficiency and automating specialty crop production. FIRA seems like a great fit to bring that same automation and robotics vibe to Florida.”

These investments aim to support a full ecosystem—from startups to established companies—focused on adapting advanced technologies to Florida’s unique agricultural systems.

Precision Agriculture and Sustainability

Florida is also encouraging the use of precision agriculture tools to improve efficiency and environmental sustainability.

“If you were to purchase a precision-type applicator for herbicides, we have programs in the state that’ll pay a significant portion of the cost,” Boyd said. “They recognize the benefits of reducing pesticide use.”

At FIRA, Boyd expressed particular interest in new targeted spray technologies capable of identifying and treating individual weeds with remarkable accuracy.

Growers Focused on ROI and Reliability

While Florida growers are open to adopting automation, Boyd emphasized that they remain practical and results-driven.

“The equipment has to work,” he said. “It has to do what it’s supposed to, be reliable, and address their pain points. Growers are flexible on ROI if it solves a key problem—especially around labor.”

Most farmers prefer to start small, often testing technology on a half-acre before scaling up as confidence grows.

AI’s Rapid Evolution in Agriculture

Having attended the first FIRA in California several years ago, Boyd marveled at how far ag technology has come.

“It’s amazing to see the improvement over the last four or five years,” he said. “We’re in the midst of a complete change in how we grow food—and we’re still at the very beginning.”

Automation has long been part of large-scale row crops like corn and soybeans, but AI now makes precision possible for specialty crops like strawberries, tomatoes, and peppers.

Inspiring the Next Generation of AgTech Innovators

Boyd also sees AI and automation as a bridge to attract younger generations into agriculture.

“There’s a lot of interest among the young generation who love technology and tools,” he said. “As long as we can make it make economic sense, there’s huge potential to bring in a whole new generation into agriculture.”

He envisions a future where farming careers extend beyond the field—into computer science, robotics, data analysis, and engineering.

“You don’t have to get your boots dirty,” Boyd added. “You can be behind a computer and still be part of farming.”

Looking Ahead: From California to Florida

Boyd and his team continue to explore technologies that can be adapted to Florida’s agricultural systems. Collaborations with innovative companies like Eco Robotics of Switzerland, which recently secured $150 million in new funding, underscore the scale of opportunity in ag tech.

“There’s so much happening right now,” Boyd said. “Florida has a great ag economy and incredible opportunities for ag tech companies.”

As automation and AI continue to evolve, the University of Florida’s leadership ensures that the state remains at the forefront of the global agricultural technology revolution.