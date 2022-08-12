A food safety technology event is coming up next week in Reedley. Hosted by Western Growers, the Center for Produce Safety, and the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, the food safety event will be held at Reedley College on August 18 beginning at 1 p.m. The event is part of the AgTechX Food Safety initiative, a yearlong program aimed at food safety technology acceleration to improve the toolkit of rapid diagnostics and prevention technologies.

Ian LeMay of the California Fresh Fruit Association will open the event, followed by a panel discussion providing a Central Valley food safety commodity overview. Other panel discussions will feature conversations about the food safety innovation environment with industry leaders and entrepreneurs. After closing remarks from Executive Director of the Center for Produce Safety, Bonnie Fernandez, attendees will have an opportunity to network with Western Growers’ international Food Safety cohort of innovators.

Listen to the radio report below.

AgTechX Food Safety Technology Event at Reedley College August 18

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West