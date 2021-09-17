Agtech Workforce Readiness Campaign Launched by Western Growers

Western Growers has recently launched an initiative to help better equip the agricultural workforce to navigate the rapid advances being made in ag technology. WG’s Agtech Workforce Readiness Campaign is comprised of five different initiatives. The NextGen Curriculum Development project will be advancing a curriculum that can be leveraged across campuses in the UC, CSU, and Community College systems, providing the necessary training for the generational of agtech expertise that will be required.

The AgTechX Ed initiative is aimed at developing a future workforce with the skills and knowledge to navigate emerging on-farm technology. The Junior AgSharks project invites students in rural areas to serve as AgSharks, where they listen to pitches from agtech startups and vet their technologies. The Careers in Ag program is a career pathways intiative that encourages college students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers within the agricultural industry. Finally, the Home for the Holidays annual professional mixer invites college students to participate in an exclusive meet-and-greet with agriculture industry leaders and technology companies.

Listen to the radio report below.

