AgSafe Digital Conference INNOVATE Begins February 15

The AgSafe digital conference INNOVATE will begin on February 15 and run through February 25. The inaugural virtual event opens with a state of the industry and commencement of the AgSafe 30th Anniversary celebration. President and CEO of AgSafe, Theresa Kiehn explained that the online format should allow industry members to participate in the areas where they want when they want.

“We are really excited to be presenting our conference this year digitally. Really what we did was we took some of our most impactful tracks from our in-person conference and distilled them down into digital bites this year,” said Kiehn. “The program is going to feature a regulatory track. We’ve invited our agency leaders from CDFA, Cal/OSHA, DPR, EEOC, to come and share their perspectives and their priorities for the coming year.”

The theme for INNOVATE this year is “Leading from the Front Lines.” Tailgate train-the-trainer sessions will be available in both English and Spanish. Sessions will cover a variety of training topics that agricultural operations will need to cover for the coming year. “We also have our innovative leadership workshop which is going to provide us with a strong dose of inspiration this year. We’re going to be discussing teams and how to lead teams with purpose,” Kiehn noted.

A legal track has also been added to the INNOVATE program. The speakers will address current labor concerns and answer questions about what may be coming in the future. Recordings of all the sessions will be made available for those unable to attend as they occur. Registration remains open on the AgSafe website.

“Again, we are trying to meet people where they are this year. So, trying to make it as easy as we possibly can,” said Kiehn. “We included some smaller price-points. So, if you just want to pop in for the regulatory track and listen to our agency folks, you can do that for one price. Or if you want to go to the leadership workshop you can do that as well.”

Listen to the interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West