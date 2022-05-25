Agronomy Week 2022

Celebrating an essential part of the agricultural process. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.

An agronomist, field-sampling a trial plot of flax

By Iowa State Department of Agronomy, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikipedia image

Agronomy is defined as the science of soil management and crop production. This week, agronomy is celebrated by Dekalb, Asgrow, and Deltapine seed brands. Deltapine brand manager Kevin Lavac says it’s a week to recognize agronomists and other crop professionals who help farmers get the most from their crops.

“We encourage all farmers, regardless of their seed brand, to participate,” he said.

There’s special social media interaction this week and a sweepstakes with a special prize.

“One farmer and three guests will win a weekend getaway to the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa,” Lavac said. “The site was featured in the iconic 1989 Field of Dreams baseball movie.”

You can get more information and enter to win by clicking here.

