Agronomic Minute: Protecting Crops from Spider Mites

Spider mites are problematic pests for a variety of different crops. Technical Services Manager for UPL North America, Katie Driver said that the pest can be particularly difficult to control. A new generation can generally develop every seven days.

“In high heat spikes, they can develop a generation in as little as four days. This means that growers and PCAs must scout often and apply miticides at or below treatment thresholds to reduce damage potential. Growers should be scouting fields at least once per week throughout the summer,” Driver explained. “Signs of mite feeding include leaf stippling or webbing earlier in the summer, and growers can see mite eggs under the leaves as the season progresses.”

Treating for spider mites as soon as possible helps to minimize potential damage. One critical component of a mitigation strategy includes good coverage. Driver said that making sure output matches individual canopy size is imperative for effective management. Slowing down during the application process helps to ensure adequate coverage. There are several materials available that can be applied in an integrated pest management system.

“UPL has a new miticide for use in tree nuts and vines called Veto 30 SC. Veto is a group 20B and has the active Acequinocyl and is active on mites at all life stages. It offers a quick knockdown, with mites being affected in as little as 15 minutes from contact and mortality occurring as quickly as two hours,” said Driver. “It preserves beneficial populations and predators giving lasting control. You are allowed two applications per season with a retreatment interval of 21 days. For best efficacy, we recommend applying when there are five mites or less per leaf.”

