Agronomic Minute: New Fungicide Offers Almond Growers a Fresh Approach

Almond growers must stay vigilant against early-season diseases that threaten their orchards. So says Cassis Rieser, Technical Service Manager for UPL North America, who recently highlighted key diseases and introduced a new solution.

Common early-season almond diseases include anthracnose, bacterial spot, brown rot, jacket rot, leaf blight, scab, and shot hole. “Being proactive and knowing what products work best is essential for disease management,” Rieser explained.

UPL’s new fungicide, AXIOS™ 20 SC, is part of FRAC Group 52, a previously unavailable mode of action. It targets brown rot, scab, shot hole, and anthracnose while providing up to 26 days of protection.

“Growers have been using existing FRAC groups for years, leading to resistance issues. Axios helps manage resistance and improve disease control,” said Rieser.

She says Axios is flexible and allows growers to control bloom-time diseases while also managing Alternaria, a summer disease. Additionally, it is highly compatible with tank mixes and environmentally friendly.

Developing a new active ingredient takes up to 12 years, including rigorous testing. Axios meets national and international residue standards, making it a viable option for growers who export almonds.

For growers interested in Axios, UPL representatives are available for guidance. “They can contact their UPL sales representative or visit our website for more information,” Rieser advised.

With early-season disease pressure remaining a challenge, Axios provides a valuable tool to help growers maintain healthy yields.

Listen to this episode below.