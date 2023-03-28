Agronomic Minute: Keeping Tree Nuts Safe from Pest Pressures

Growers will be working to manage pest pressures in tree nuts as springtime continues to unfold. Namely, navel orangeworm (NOW), peach twig borer (PTB), coddling moth, and walnut husk fly will be pests of considerable interest. Technical Services Manager for UPL North America, Katie Driver said that active monitoring efforts will be especially important this year.

“We could see some differences in pest pressures due to just the season that we’re having overall,” said Driver. “Because we have been wet and cold and have had less heat accumulation, that could throw off some of the timings when some of these pests may start to show up. So just make sure that you’re scouting and paying attention to what’s going on in orchards.”

Some NOW activity can be seen in late April. PTB will begin to wake up from hibernation as the temperatures increase. Driver said the first generation will generally develop between May and June with the next flight typically coming around early July. Growers and PCAs will also be monitoring walnut orchards for frass produced by coddling moth. As a later season pest, Driver also suggests that growers have a plan in place for walnut husk fly. The pest generally has one generation per year that emerges around July. However, some areas have experienced flights as early as May. Depending what pest might present the most concern, there are several materials available. Driver said the new Enkounter Insecticide that was registered back in the Fall, can be a good option for a multitude of pests impacting tree nuts.

“This product is a premix of acetamiprid and methoxyfenozide and is registered in all tree nuts. The two AIs premixed together offer two routes of uptake. So, you get efficacy through contact and ingestion,” Driver explained. “It’s effective on all life stages of navel orangeworm. It has the translaminar activity that we love and know from ASSAIL, which is also strong on walnut husk fly and coddling moth and there is low impact on beneficials making it a great fit for IPM programs.”

