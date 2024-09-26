Agriculture’s Role in Addressing Climate Change Discussed at NYC Climate Week

Innovative technologies in agriculture. The use of Internet of Things technologies in farming. Increase crop efficiency and quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harm the environment.

DepositPhotos image

Agriculture is in the spotlight as a component of addressing climate change, with recognition of

its potential to provide solutions beyond reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a

New York Climate Week session hosted by FoodTank, John Piotti, CEO of American Farmland

Trust (AFT), presented a systems-based approach to agricultural climate solutions, focusing on

regenerative practices, farmland preservation, and farmer support. According to Piotti, these

three elements—practices, land, and people—are interconnected for agriculture to contribute to

climate mitigation efforts.

“Agriculture could bring farming to a place of carbon neutrality and be a carbon sink to offset

emissions from other sectors,” he said. “For the first time, policymakers and members of the

public realized the power of agriculture not just to grow food but to provide ecological services

needed to heal the planet.”

Regenerative Agriculture as a Climate Tool

Piotti said regenerative agriculture is one part of the solution to climate change. In 2018, the

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) identified regenerative agricultural

practices as a means of sequestering atmospheric carbon. These practices improve soil health,

which can capture and store carbon dioxide.

Regenerative agriculture is based on historical practices, such as those used by indigenous

communities, but its modern application has gained momentum in the last 40 years.

Organizations like AFT, policymakers, and academics have contributed to the revival of these

methods. Regenerative farming includes techniques such as cover cropping, reduced tillage,

and integrated livestock management. These practices increase organic matter in the soil,

improving its ability to retain carbon, enhance water retention, support biodiversity, and reduce

erosion.

Piotti explained that, while regenerative practices are seen as a solution, they are one part of a

larger system. Without enough farmland to implement these practices, their impact on climate

mitigation is limited.

Farmland Preservation and Climate Impact

Farmland loss is another issue Piotti highlighted. The U.S. loses approximately 2,000 acres of

farmland each day, which Piotti sees as a threat to both food security and the ability to address

climate change through agriculture.

“At present, we lose about 2,000 acres a day… the loss of farmland means more than you may

think,” he said. “With every acre you lose, you lose the potential of that acre to be used for

regenerative practices.”

He said farmland loss reduces the land available for regenerative practices and increases the

likelihood that remaining farmland will be farmed intensively using industrialized methods.

AFT has advocated for farmland protection policies since its founding, working to prevent the

conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural uses. He said while farmland loss has slowed

over the past several decades, Piotti emphasizes that the issue remains. The 2022 Inflation

Reduction Act (IRA), which allocated $20 billion to agricultural conservation programs, represents a step forward in addressing the issue. Piotti notes Congress recognized the role of agricultural conservation practices in mitigating climate change.

Piotti said farmland preservation is crucial for multiple reasons. Besides enabling regenerative

practices, protecting farmland from development helps maintain the land’s ability to provide

other ecological services, such as carbon sequestration, water filtration, and wildlife habitat.

Piotti explained that farmland loss can lead to more intensive farming practices, potentially

degrading the environmental benefits of farming the land that remains.

Conservation easements, which permanently protect land for agricultural use, are one tool for

addressing the cost of farmland and ensuring that it remains available for farming. These

easements make farmland more affordable for new farmers and preserve its potential for

regenerative practices.

The Role of Farmers in Climate Solutions

The third element in Piotti’s approach is the role of farmers. Regenerative agriculture depends

on land and farmers who are trained and committed to using sustainable practices. Piotti points

out that transitioning to regenerative methods can be costly for farmers, requiring training and

equipment. These barriers may deter farmers from adopting regenerative practices, particularly

in a profession already marked by financial challenges.

However, there is interest in farming among younger generations and mid-career professionals.

Piotti acknowledges that, while the U.S. farming population is aging, new entrants are often

open to adopting regenerative practices. The cost of land remains a barrier to entry for these

aspiring farmers, but farmland protection strategies, such as agricultural conservation

easements, can help lower the cost of farmland.

Research from AFT has shown that farmers on protected land are more likely to focus on soil

health. This is because they cannot sell the land for development and must rely on the land’s

productivity to support their operations. In this way, farmland preservation and regenerative

practices intersect, creating opportunities for farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices.

A Systems-Based Approach to Agriculture

Piotti emphasizes the importance of viewing agriculture as a system where practices, land, and

farmers are interdependent. Regenerative practices alone are not enough; they require

farmland and skilled farmers to implement them. The loss of farmland reduces the potential for

regenerative practices, while challenges facing farmers may hinder the adoption of these

methods. These factors, if left unaddressed, could create a feedback loop, where the pressures

of land loss and financial challenges lead to unsustainable farming practices.

However, Piotti also outlines a feedback loop, where farmland preservation, farmer support, and

regenerative practices work together to create environmental benefits. He says by protecting

farmland, making it affordable, and supporting farmers in adopting sustainable practices,

agriculture can contribute to climate change mitigation.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.