Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Champions U.S. Ag in Rome

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins

USDA Official Portrait

In a strong show of support for American agriculture, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins spent the day in Rome, Italy, reinforcing President Trump’s commitment to putting American farmers and ranchers first.

Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins Champions U.S. Ag in Rome

During her visit, Rollins engaged in a productive bilateral meeting with European Union officials, focused on expanding fair and balanced trade. The agenda prioritized greater market access for American-grown products and emphasized the need to remove long-standing trade barriers that have hindered U.S. exports.

“It was a fantastic bilateral meeting,” Rollins stated. “We’re working on expanding markets for American products in a way that benefits both sides.”

The trip marks another step in the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to prioritize agricultural trade and ensure that U.S. producers are equipped to compete on the global stage. Stay tuned for more updates on American agriculture and international trade developments.